APC chair: Why CPC should’ve its turn 



Within the last few weeks, the planned national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown up a lot of confusion in Nigeria’s political space as stakeholders struggled to out-do one another over contending interests.

In the ongoing power play, some stakeholders resorted to unwholesome strategies including planting rumours in the media to grab attention. One of such is the recent unsubstantiated media report purporting that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for the position of the national chairman of our dear party. The report which appeared in a seemingly reputable national newspaper unfortunately derived its information from anonymous sources.



In anchoring the report, the reporters and their editors did not deem it pertinent to reach out to the president’s media handlers to verify whether the information they claimed emanated from “anonymous sources” were true or not before rushing to press. Since the story hit the newsstand different media outfits have desperately lashed at the information and also went public with the same singsong.

However, what has understandably irked the country’s reading public and political observers is that neither the president nor his media aides have come out to confirm the purported endorsement of the Senator representing Nasarawa West. The fact that the president and his media handlers didn’t see the information as worthy of their response, confirmed its apparent lack of authenticity.

The question that has been on many lips across party divides since the news broke, is whether Buhari whose every decision and action are taken within the prisms of transparency and accountability, could have succumbed to such darkroom antics? As analysts who have watched the president’s political journey closely have variously argued in their comments over the development, such antic is not Buhari’s style, and in coming days, the culprits would be put to the same.



It is unfortunate that in their blind ambition to protect their interests “at all cost.” Those pushing for the emergence of Senator Adamu ignored the fact that APC over the years, abided by certain tradition in the emergence of its national chairman. The position is supposed to be rotated among the legacy parties which come together to put in place a formidable platform to end the misrule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Each of the political parties involved in the merger that birthed APC had had their turn except the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). A peep through the party’s historical journey showed that Chief Bisi Akande, who was the protem chairman of the party, came from the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and was succeeded by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).



The immediate past chairman of the party and former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, was also of the ACN, leaving CPC as the only legacy party yet to hold APC national chairmanship position. That is why key power brokers in APC felt that it is only fair to give CPC the opportunity to produce the national chairman of the party this time around.

This position was re-echoed by the CPC Stakeholders’ Forum recently, when it insisted that one of its own must emerge as the national chairman.



“We categorically demand that a member of one of the legacy parties that came together to form the APC, be the next national chairman of APC,” the Forum noted. It then went ahead to throw its weight behind the aspiration of Senator Tanko Al-Makura, one of the frontline contenders for the seat and the only defunct CPC leader in the race.

The choice of the senator representing Nasarawa South by the group to lead the party at its most troubled time did not come as a surprise to observers of the country’s political development especially over the last decade. Al-Makura, unarguably, represents the only visible face.

Inuwa writes from Lafia, Nasarawa state.