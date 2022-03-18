APC chair: Zulum drums support for Akume

Borno state Governor Professor Babagana Zulum has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, governors on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), their deputies and all stakeholders of the party to consider the candidature of a former governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume, for the position of the national chairman of the party “for the sake of fairness, equity, and justice.”

Governor Zulum, who made the plea Thursday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call to the former Benue state governor, said if Akume emerged as the chairman of the party, it would give Christians in the party a sense of belonging.

He said: “One thing about me is that I don’t pretend. Even Mr. President is aware of this fact about my character-traits. To give our very own Christian brothers and sisters in our great party, the APC, the sense of belonging, Senator George Akume deserves the total support of all party chieftains who believe in the unity of our great party, APC.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) is never a political party for the Muslims alone. All Progressives Congress is a political party for both Christians and Muslims. Therefore, all well-meaning members of the APC should rally round Distinguished Senator George Akume as the party’s next national chairman.”