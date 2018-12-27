APC chairman warns against hijack of Buhari’s campaign

Alhaji Ali Dalori, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno, has warned against hijack of President Muhammadu Buhari re-election campaign activities by some individuals in the state.

Dalori, who gave the warning yesterday in Maiduguri, claimed that some persons or group of individuals based in Abuja were working to scuttle campaign activities of the presidential candidate of the party in the state.

“Some self-seeking indigenes of the state, resident in Abuja, conspired to hijack the presidential campaign activities in the state.

"They are planning to take control and management of campaign activities without the engagement of the party leadership at the state level.

“We do not know them. They are not card carrying members of the party and we will not condone disruption or act capable of scuttling the campaign activities of President Buhari.’’

He said the state’s leadership of the party had worked hard to win all elective positions in 2015, adding that the party had also evolved effective campaign strategies to sweep the 2019 polls.

He, therefore, called on members of the party to support its leadership to enable it to provide block votes for the president and other candidates. (NAN)

