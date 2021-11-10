APC chairmanchip: Kwara governor assures Saliu Mustapha of support

Kwara state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has assured one of the frontrunners for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Saliu Mustapha of support.

A statement by the media office of the aspirant Wednesday in Abuja, quoted the governor as giving his words at a banquet in the aftermath of Mustapha’s turbaning as the Turaki of the Ilorin Emirate.

He said: “We have come a long way since the days of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). You’ve been very supportive of the administration and we will continue to count on your support.

“And also you should be able to count on our support as you progress in your political career.”

Governor Abdulrazaq had earlier said that Mustapha deserved the title of Turaki of Ilorin based on his antecedents.

“it is a well deserved position based on your great contribution to the welfare of our people.

“All I can say is God bless you and we wish you well on behalf of the people and government of Kwara state , and pray that you continue to contribute to the state in the way you have been doing,” he added.

Malam Mustapha is the youngest of all the aspirants for APC’s top job and the only one with a long standing political relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari.