APC chairmanship: Al-Makura the only candidate we know – Gov Sule



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has said that Senator Al-Makura is the only aspirant who has made his intention for the APC national chairmanship known in the state.

Sule stated this Tuesday, in Lafia during the endorsement of Al-Makura as the sole candidate for APC national chairmanship from the state.

APC stakeholders in the state including members of national and state assembly had endorsed Al-Makura at the elaborate ceremony except Senator Abdullahi Adamu who was absent.

Governor Sule said he would take the report back to Abuja as Al-Makura the only candidate who publicly declared his intention to contest for the APC national chairmanship from Nasarawa.

“Like the chairman has said nobody has come out publicly to say I want this position except Tanko Al-Makura, and that is the reason you have all come out now to give me the job, because actually what you are doing here today, you are now giving me the assignment to take to the national body,” he said.

Sule added that he was going to Abuja where the real politicking is taking place to complete the task that Nasarawa citizens have given him to continue to lobby for Senator Al-Makura to become the APC National chairman, as the selection of the national chairman is something that requires a lot of diplomacy.