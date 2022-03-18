APC Chairmanship: FCT forum declares for Al-Makura, rallies support



Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for March 26, the FCT APC Concern Peoples Forum has declared support for the chairmanship aspiration of Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

The forum has, however, asked all leaders and members of the party to rally support for the former Nasarawa state governor.

Addressing a press conference Friday in Abuja, Chairman of the Forum, Hassan Sardauna, said the name Almakura has stood the test of time as an embodiment of the finest value of a good commodity that can be sold in the market “and because of this the FCT APC Concern Peoples Forum see him more worthy as the best candidate that will fit in the position of the national chairman of APC.”

According to Sardauna, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, a serving Senator has done it before and he will do it again many people have attested to his performance in good and quality governance.

“A man who change the face of Nasarawa state at a time when there was a political, security and economic meltdown. He was the only man that challenges the power of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) A founding father of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which gave birth to our great APC, A man who raised Nasarawa state from the water fall. A born Gwandara legislator and a party manager.

“In his good leadership style, foresight and prowse he was made the state governor of Nasarawa state and now a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria a crowned prince and the Sardaunan Gwandara nations of all time.

“He raised Nasarawa state and bridge every gap of unemployment, women empowerment, youth emancipation in leadership, infrastructural development, the vulnerable and poverty alleviation in the face of the leadership of PDP and brought everything to normal.

“No doubt the system is crying for a genuine transformation to endow it with a greater resilience and capacity to respond effectively the choice before the good people of our great party the APC and Nigeria at large is to support this cause in the coming national convention come 26th March irrespective of our ethnic regional jingoism, and religious bigotry.”

While calling for support for Al-Makura, Sardauna said: “This is a man who in his reconciliating and mediating effort have strive and supported the developmental agenda, political steadwardness and peaceful coexistence in the present administration of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“Almakura’s goals, whether small or large are reasonable and directed towards the long term results not quick and temporary fixes that may backfire because he knew that if power comes responsibility are now more than ever, because he is a rational thinker where he can control his emotion, feelings and he does not take others down for himself to rise up.”