APC chairmanship: Gov Bello backs Sen. Musa

Niger state governor, Sani Bello, has declared his support for the aspiration of the lawmaker representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa, to become the next national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Musa, a leading contender for the position of the ruling party’s national chairman, is the chairman, Senate Services Committee in the upper chamber.

Speaking Tuesday when he received Senator Musa in company of the National Assembly Niger Caucus at the Government House, Minna, Governor Bello said he will do whatever he could to see that Musa gets what he wants.

He said: “It’s time for North Central to be fully represented and that he wants someone from Niger state to occupy that position.”

The delegation, which was led by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and leader of the NASS Niger caucus, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, said the purpose of their visit was to commiserate and to present Senator Musa officially to the state.

The team condoled with the governor over recent attacks by bandits and terrorist across some local government areas in the state and prayed for God’s intervention to bring an end to the dastardly act by the ungodly elements.

Briefing the governor on the other mission of the visit, Senator Sabi stated that the time has come for them to return home to meet the party and to seek audience with the leader of the state and the party to seek the governor’s unflinching support, wise counsel, prayers and everything possible to succeed as APC national chairman.

He urged the governor to hold this process as his personal project.

In his response, Governor Bello appreciated the visit by the caucus delegation, just as he briefed them of how the last 48 hours have been something else in the state.

The governor said he is happy that his brother and friend, Senator Musa, is vying for the national chairmanship position of the APC and applauded the unity among members of the National Assembly members from Niger state.