APC chairmanship: I’m better positioned to address issues – Adamu

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, and aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu, has described himself as the one better positioned to address current problems in the party.

According to him, haven travelled round the country as leader of the APC reconciliation committee, he was afforded the opportunity to understand the issues within the party, stressing that he would work with his team to address same if privileged to become chairman.

Adamu at a meeting with members of the House of Representatives on the APC platform on Tuesday, said part of the reasons he was the last to jump into the race was because “while people were busy declaring for the chairmanship of our great party, I was busy reconciling our members across the country”.

He said with less than a year to go into the next general election, it was time for all issues within the party to be addressed, and that he had been tutored to doing so. “I don’t tolerate delays”, he said.

In his brief remarks before the meeting moved into a closed door session, Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Idris Wase, also admitted that there were issues within the party.

“There are issues in our party, and it is my prayer that God use you to address them. I believe you have the capacity to do so”, Wase stated.