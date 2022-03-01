APC Chairmanship: I’m more qualified than others, Abdullahi Adamu declares

Senator Abdullahi Adamu who is set to emerge the National Chairman of the ruling All progressive congress (APC) has said he is in good stead to administer the party effectively.

Adamu is believed to enjoy the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the national convention of the party frowned at those opposed to his nomination for the plum job.

Adamu who spoke through one of his aides, Ambassador Samuel Jimba, last night in Abuja was reacting to calls by Aliyu Audu led stakeholders of the party that he lacks the credentials to be chairman of the party.

But Adamu who administered Nasarawa state between 1999 to 2007 said: “We don’t respond to faceless groups that cannot name their paymasters.

“Who are the National stakeholder’s group? I don’t know whether they want to consider themselves stakeholders for which those they are accusing are not stakeholders. I don’t see any identity that qualifies them to become national stakeholders as opposed to other persons who have significantly contributed to the party and who qualify as party icons, party leaders and party stakeholders.

“I don’t know whether any of them have contributed the much than those people they are accusing to with Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and Sen. Ken Nnamani whether they have contributed to the development of this country and to the development of the APC the way those people who addressed this press conference has contributed.

“So, as far as I am concerned they do not carry sufficient weight to deserve any attention at the national level and they should not cause unnecessary distractions for what the APC is set to do, which is to hold a convention that becomes a classic example of how every political party should hold a convention, come March 26th this year. So, for me they do not deserve the attention that they want to generate for themselves.

“I do not know if they are hirelings. But, if you look at their press conference they said they want somebody who has youth inclusiveness and all the rest. But they did not tell us who they are fronting for. Apparently they are fronting for somebody, but they do not have sufficient confidence in the person they are fronting for to even bring out his name to the public space.

“If you say you don’t want somebody, then give us the alternative. They have not provided any alternative, they have not named anybody, they themselves didn’t put their names in the paper I saw; how do you now expect us to take them serious.

” If they are playing the tune of their paymaster, they should name him and let the paymaster come and compete with those they are accusing. That is, if they have the pedigree, the experience, the quality of leadership that these people they are accusing have, then we place them on the table and let’s see how they meet with each other shoulder to shoulder if they can.

“But, when you come and say you don’t want somebody and then you don’t provide an alternative, I think you do not deserve to get any attention at all and so as far as I am concerned they should be ignored.

“They do not have any sufficient weight to be able to talk nationally on issues of the APC and the national convention and the national chairman.

“As far as we are concerned Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is an experienced politician, he had been an activist since his student days. He was part of those that formed the National Union of Nigerian Student, he was a foundation member of NUNS before it became National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

“He later became the first national Vice President of NANS and from there became a leader in the NPN, where he was state secretary and state chairman and member of the National Executive Committee

“As you know, he was a two-time governor, a ranking Senator, three terms in the Senator. So, what experience do you need that this man does not have and then they begin to throw a lot of tissues and lies on the man’s character and assassination of his character, we will not answer them because they don’t deserve that attention.”