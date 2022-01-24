APC chairmanship: I’m still in the race, didn’t step down for Al-Makura – Monidafe

One of the national chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Sunny Moniedafe, has debunked insinuations in some quarters that he has stepped down for the former governor of Nasarawa state Tanko Almakura, saying he is still a contender to beat.

Moniedafe, a chieftain of the ruling party from Adamawa, however said if the position of national chairman is not zoned to the North-east he would pick up the form for any highest position zone to the region.

Addressing a press conference Monday in Abuja, to debunk the speculation that he had stepped down for a particular aspirant, Monidafe emphasised that he is more qualified to lead the ruling party.

“I am here to debunk the story that I have stepped down for Al-Makura. He is a wonderful man no doubt but he is from North-central, I am from the North-east.

“Becoming the national chairman is not a one-way matter. I am more than qualified to contest, which I have displayed for more over 18 months now. I want to make the assertion that I have the required experience and qualifications to be in any of the positions of NWC, except the Women and Youth leaders, of course!

“In that case, if by chance the North-east zone is not favoured, we will go ahead with any of the positions zoned to my zone. For emphasis, I will contest.”

When asked whether he will prefer open election at the national convention or consensus, the Jagaban of Jimeta said: “I am a party man, if my party says they want to settle for consensus I will go for it but everything must be done transparently. You can’t talk of consensus without consulting us and all the stakeholders, I deserve to be consulted.”

"Those that are decamping also fall into the category of those that have not been properly compensated. I know my levels of contributions to the APC, I have not been compensated but I did not decamp.

“Those that are decamping also fall into the category of those that have not been properly compensated. I know my levels of contributions to the APC, I have not been compensated but I did not decamp.

“So, If I am given opportunity I will set up elders council in every state to ensure that issue of disagreement are attended to properly and party members well compensated.”