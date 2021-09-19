APC chairmanship position: Why Senator Musa is the best – Arewa group

A Kaduna-based women group, Arewa Women Assembly(AWA), has described Senator Sani Musa (Niger APC ) as the best man to succeed All Progressives Congress (APC) National chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, “because of his decent track records, exemplary politics without bitterness philosophy that the lawmaker has thus far exhibited”.

This was contained in a press release made available in Kaduna on Saturday.

The group explained that Senator Musa “is one politician with great exposure to advanced democratic culture with highly-infuential politicians as friends and associates across Northern and Southern Nigeria.

“With his political sagacity, ability to swim through political storms and emerge victorious Senator Musa is gifted with special abilities of confronting leadership challenges, effective and efficient management of men and resources.”

The group called on all stakeholders, including “loyal political allies of President Muhammadu Buhari” to “rally round Senator Sani Musa as the tactician than reconcile more aggrieved party members and expand the frontiers of intra-party reconciliation by driving the system with his special democ strategem.

“With a gentleman.like Senator Musa, who is well-known to have enviable records of empowerment of youths and women, irrespective of religious of ethnic affiliations for many years, he would be a good catch for the APC National Chairmanship.”