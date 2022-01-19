APC chairmanship: Shinkafi challenges ex-gov Yari on authentic membership card

The immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Sani Shinkafi, has challenged the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari to show the world his authentic membership card of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shinkafi declared that currently Yari “is automatically disqualified from national chairmanship race because he (Yari) is not a registered APC member.”

Speaking at the national secretariat of the APC Wednesday on his chairmanship ambition, Shinkafi insisted that Yari who had indicated interest to contest for the position was on a journey to nowhere.

He said he was not in the race to wittledown the influence and the chances of Yari, but noted his decision to boycott the revalidation and registeration exercise had already disqualified him from the race.

Shinkafi stated: “To me Abdulaziz Yari knows who I am. He’s one of my best friends in those days before he became governor and turned himself into a mini-god. Before me and Matawalle became friends, I have been friends with Yari.

“As far as the national record of APC is concerned, in my text of press briefing, I have made more emphasis on the credible and verifiable membership register.

“I challenge you and I challenge everyone here to go and meet Abdulazeez Yari and ask him, let him show you his authentic and revalidated membership card as a card carrying member of APC.

“As far as we are concerned, he is already automatically disqualified from this race and based on that I don’t want our State to take risk of not participating, or not taking slot in our great party and I have decided to join the race. You can go and verify from his ward, his name is not on the register and he doesn’t have authentic membership card.”