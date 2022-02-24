APC chair tussle: Group warns North-west govs on name-dropping Buhari

A group, Concerned APC North West Stakeholders, has warned some members of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), particularly those from the North-west, to tread with caution in order not to destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued Thursday, the group stated that the warning became necessary following the gloating of the North-west governors after they name-dropped President Muhammadu Buhari in their bid to tap the head of the party’s Reconciliation Committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as a consensus national chairman.

The group’s national convener, Alhaji Sani Abubakar, who signed the statement, expressed regrets that “dropping Mr. President’s name to promote one candidate over the others for the chairmanship position of the party is against the popular clamour by well-meaning party members for the next APC chairman to be from the North-west.”

“The stakeholders have become aware that members of the PGF from the North-west who championed this errant position are acting out their own greed and personal agenda, which is that each of them is hopeful of emerging the running mate to an eventual APC presidential candidate from the South.

“It is most unfortunate that people who currently (individually) hold the mandate for the wellbeing of millions of people as governors are unable to subjugate their selfish interest for national interest, party loyalty and the long-term stability of Nigeria’s democracy. It is tragic how these individuals overheated the polity simply out of desperation to occupy a position that is not zoned to their areas,” the statement read in part.

The group stated that, “These persons from the north-west looking for the position of vice president that, going by our history as a nation it is well known that the best the region could get after 2023 is the national chairmanship position of the party.”

“All those pushing for a candidate from the North-central to be made a consensus chairman of the party, which has earlier been zoned to the North-west, are traitors and seem to only be interested in rubbishing Mr. President’s legacies in office by appending his name as mark of approval to their plans.”