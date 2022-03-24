APC chief berates Wike for tagging Obaseki ‘a betrayer’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party, (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has berated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for tagging Mr Godwin Obaseki of Edo state as governor with ‘betrayal DNA’.

In a press statement in Port-Harcourt, Eze also called Wike chief betrayer of Nigeria for betraying Jonathan who imposed him on Rivers state as well reminded him how he serially betrayed Rivers state including the sitting Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi.

He described Governor Wike as the actual chief betrayer of Nigeria, while striving to pass the sobriquet to others thus alerted Nigerians of the antics of Wike and those who label others the exact things they represent.

Eze emphasised that Wike belonged to the class of public office holders whose carriage represents toxin to morality, alleging that he also works against progressive tendencies.

Reacting to what Eze calls “Wike’s loathsome and unguarded vituperation against the governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki,” Chief Eze said in saner climes, the likes of Wike were usually disregarded as rabble-rousers.

He said such characters are subjected to deeper examination and their statements carefully weighed before paying heed, adding that unfortunately every shade of character gets applause just because of the gullibility level of Nigerians and the power of money.

Eze recalled that, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comr. Philip Shaibu, had in a reception organized to welcome the new National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, complained of the unfavorable treatment meted out on new members of the party, especially those that joined them into the PDP in the build-up to the 2021 Edo guber polls and called for proper integration of those new members to allow for unity in the state chapter of the party.

“Gov. Wike, in a swift reaction, took a swipe at Comr. Shaibu and Gov. Obaseki who also spoke in like manner, lashing them into fury with his fiery speech. Excerpt from Wike’s irking statement reads; if you go and check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, we will see the insincerity, we will see the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki. Let me apologise to Adams Oshiomhole to say you have been vindicated. You are right, we are wrong,” Eze recalled.