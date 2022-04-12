APC chieftain, Agbomhere, meets Ghanaian ruling party chair Blay, seeks collaboration 

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has visited the Ghanaian ruling party Chairman, Hon. Fredrick Blay in Accra.



Hon. Fredrick Worsemao Armah Blay, the New Patriotic Party National Chairman is also the Chairman Board of Directors of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission.

Agbomhere during the meeting called for collaboration between the ruling party in Nigeria – APC and its counterpart in Ghana to strengthen democracy in Africa.

Blay in his response expressed the readiness of his party to work with its Nigerian counterpart for the betterment of the two countries.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Agbomhere said as a Zonal Organizing Secretary of the APC, he will brief the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on his meeting with Blay.

He said that a collaboration between the two ruling parties will make for peer review and the adoption of best practices on both sides in political party administration and governance.

Agbomhere said: “It was a great privilege for me to have had a meeting with Blay today in Accra.

“I believe the meeting will lead to a closer collaboration between my party, the APC and the ruling party in Ghana.

“No doubt we have a lot in common and much more to learn from one another and I shall be briefing the National Chairman of APC, His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, about the meeting upon my arrival in Nigeria.

“I believe the two parties will be able to cross-pollinate ideas and share initiatives to promote good governance while building political platforms that will make the welfare of party members and the ordinary voters the utmost priority.”

He described Abdullahi as a man with immense capacity to build a stronger party, while taking advantage of this opportunity to profit from this new relationship.