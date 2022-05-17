APC chieftain boosts Amosun’s presidential campaign with befitting office

Chances of one of the Presidential aspirants for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ibikunle Amosun, were boosted Monday with donation of a befitting Campaign office by a Chieftain of the party, Chief Moses Ayom.

Ayom who had penultimate Thursday during Amosun’s declaration in Abuja promised to donate his sprawling apartments at Jabi Lake view in Kado District Abuja to him, fulfilled the promise Monday by personally handing over the complex to Amosun.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ayom said the presidential aspiration of former Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, enjoys the support of the middlebelt because he served in Benue state, Kataina Ala to be precise and since then, he had remained committed to the course of the middlebelt.

He commended Amosun for the supportive roles he had played in the efforts by the Buhari administration to diversify the revenue base of the economy.

He disclosed that as far back as April 12, 2016, he was privileged to be in a presidential business trip led by President Muhammadu Buhari to China with Amosun, the CBN Governor, late elderstatesman, Ismaila Isa Funtua, alongside with Aliko Dangote.

It was president Xi Jinping of china that invited President Buhari to China for that MOU.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State was also present at the signing of the agreement.

He added that on the same day the agreement that produced the Dangote Fertilizer equipment plant was signed, “another agreement was signed by Moses Ayom for his company, Granite and Marble” to establish the biggest processing mining plant in West Africa in Abuja.

“When ignited, the plant has the capacity of mopping unemployment, guarantee security and boost the economy.

“However, this agreement is yet to take off because of ownership crisis for which political solution is being sought to unbundle the $1.2 billion investment.

“But with kind of commitment already displayed by Amosun since he was part of this agreement, we are certain that this will be one of his first priorities when he is sworn in as President on the 29th of May, 2023,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Amosun will hand over to the Middlebelt at the end of his tenure as President.

Amosun in his remarks thanked Ayom for the gesture saying, “nothing symbolises handshake across the Niger than this.”

