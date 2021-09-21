APC chieftain chides Wike for attacking Umahi over Buhari’s 2023 comment

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state Chief James Aroh Nweke, has blasted Governor Nyesome Wike of River state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee Chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu over their reactions on Umahi’s statement on the type of President Nigeria needs in 2023.

The Rivers state governor had verbally attacked Umahi, asking the Ebonyi governor to go for a Psychiatric check up over his comment.

But Nweke who had served as a two-time State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Poverty Eradication and Inter-Party Dialogue respectively in Ebonyi alleged that the media attacks unleashed on Umahi by Governor Wike were possible because he (Wike) was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

In a statement made available to Blueprint Tuesday in Abuja, the former Commissioner said patriotic Nigerians know “the arrogant and repulsive nature of Governor Wike and so, cannot be trusted to make meaningful statements.

“Why can’t he focus and continue his VAT collection business or better still emulate Governor Umahi’s poverty eradication and youths empowerment programmes, which have positively affected the lives Ebonyi people rather than playing to the gallery to attract baseless media attention.

“The good members of PDP cannot be cowed on how Wike masterminded the removal of Prince Uche Secondus before his tenure elapsed and installed Yemi Akinwonmi as the Ag. Chairperson. Wike’s overbearing attitude of using his state’s funds to cause the crisis, unrest and draconian policies in the PDP is no longer a hidden subject matter.”

The former Council boss of Ivo LGA also advised Elder Fred Udeogu to concentrate on his failed ambition of becoming Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s substantive Chairman in Ebonyi state as he (Udeogu) cannot match the political sagacity and the height already attained by the 2nd term Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi.

“No ploy to distract Governor Umahi who is focused on the development and changing the narratives of Ebonyi state will ever prevail.”

Nweke who expressed commendation over the myriads of projects embarked upon by governor Umahi not minding the meagre resources coming into the State as Federal allocation noted that Wike’s achievements were below Rivers peoples expectations, despite the huge allocations coming into his State coffers.

“While the general public should consider Governor Nyesome Wike’s statement as part of the reaction erupting from his Alzheimer disease; let’s remain focused on the fruitful administration of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, despite the insecurity plaguing the country, which will soon become a thing of the past.

“Having a kindhearted leader like President Buhari come 2023 election should be a prayer point for every citizen of this country; sometimes we don’t know what we have until we lose it.”