APC chieftain congratulates Akeredolu on Supreme Court victory

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Garus Gololo, has congratulated the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his victory against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He congratulated the governor in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Abuja Thursday, adding that “this is the time when the people of Ondo state should join hands to forward their states.”

Gololo further faulted the alleged statements by former Sen. Dino Melaye saying President Muhammadu Buhari was not qualified to attend the education summit in England, describing him as “disrespectful.”

He said it was good for him to accord respect to Buhari in all areas of his life, adding that he had been a president of the country for three terms now without anybody challenging him.

“I faulted Sen. Melaye for not giving respect to our president; for him to say Buhari is not qualified to attend the education summit in London is quite disrespectful to the person that is old enough to be his father,” Gololo said.

He urged the former Senator to apologise to the president and retrieve his statements, adding that “if it was easy, he would have not lost his second term bid in the Senate.”