APC chieftain congratulates Akeredolu on Supreme Court victory

The Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Barrister Garus Gololo has congratulated Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for his victory against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the victory showed that APC is a party to reckon with, urging him to continue with the good things he is doing for the state.

The APC chieftain made this known in a telephone interview he made with our correspondent in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that this is the time when the people of Ondo state should join hands together for the progress of their state.

Gololo further faulted the alleged statements by former Senator Dino Melaye accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of not qualified to attend education summit in England on behalf of Nigeria, describing him as disrespectful.

He said that the it is good for him to accord respect to Buhari in all area of his life, saying that he has been a President of the country for three term now without anybody challenging him.

“I faulted Senator Melaye for not given respect to our President, for him to said Buhari is not qualified to attend the education summit in London is quit disrespectful to the person that is older enough to be his father”, Gololo said.

The APC chieftain urged the former Senator to apologise to the President and retrieve his statements back, adding that if it is easy, he would have not loss his second term bid in the Senate.

On the crisis looming APC in Kwara state, Gololo described it as politics in action, saying that nobody, including the opposition parties cant bring the party down.

According to him, the party is preparing for 2023 to defeat any party that may come their way. He added that the Villa belong to APC for another four years.