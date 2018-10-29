APC chieftain dismisses Nnamani’s purported expulsion

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has

dismissed the purported expulsion of a former Secretary to the Enugu

state government, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani from the party.

The National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro told newsmen in Abuja

yesterday that the party was yet to receive any official communication

on the said expulsion by a faction of the party in Enugu state, led by

Dr. Ben Nwoye.

Nwoye had announced the expulsion of Nnamani, saying he contravened

article 21 of the party constitution by taking the national leadership

and National Vice Chairman of the party in the southeast, Emma Enukwu

to court over the recently held national convention.

However, Ibediro explained that before a party member is either

suspended or expelled, the laid down procedures must be strictly

adhered to.

“You must set up a disciplinary committee to try such an individual

and the report of such committee must go through the ward, local

gtovernment, state and finally the national. Such a person must be

given fair hearing and so long as such a procedure is not complied

with, any announcement of expulsion is a ruse and of no effect,” he

said.

Ibediro said a lot of issues had arisen from the National Convention

of the party as those who were not comfortable with the outcome had

decided to challenge the entire process, noting that his own emergence

is equally being challenged in court.

