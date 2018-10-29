APC chieftain dismisses Nnamani’s purported expulsion

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has
dismissed the purported expulsion of a former Secretary to the Enugu
state government, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani from the party.
The National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro told newsmen in Abuja
yesterday that the party was yet to receive any official communication
on the said expulsion by a faction of the party in Enugu state, led by
Dr. Ben Nwoye.
Nwoye had announced the expulsion of Nnamani, saying he contravened
article 21 of the party constitution by taking the national leadership
and National Vice Chairman of the party in the southeast, Emma Enukwu
to court over the recently held national convention.
However, Ibediro explained that before a party member is either
suspended or expelled, the laid down procedures must be strictly
adhered to.
“You must set up a disciplinary committee to try such an individual
and the report of such committee must go through the ward, local
gtovernment, state and finally the national. Such a person must be
given fair hearing and so long as such a procedure is not complied
with, any announcement of expulsion is a ruse and of no effect,” he
said.
Ibediro said a lot of issues had arisen from the National Convention
of the party as those who were not comfortable with the outcome had
decided to challenge the entire process, noting that his own emergence
is equally being challenged in court.
