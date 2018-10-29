APC chieftain dismisses Nnamani’s purported expulsion

Ibediro told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that the party was yet to receive any official communication on the said expulsion by a faction of the party in Enugu state led by Dr Ben Nwoye.

Nwoye had announced the expulsion of Nnamani, saying he contravened article 21 of the party constitution by taking the national leadership and National Vice Chairman of the party in the southeast, Emma Enukwu to court over the recently held national convention of the party.

However Ibediro explained that before a party member is either suspended or expelled, the laid down procedures must be strictly adhered to.

“You must set up a disciplinary committee to try such an individual and the report of such committee must go through the Ward, Local Government, State and finally the National. Such a person must be given fair hearing and so long as such a procedure is not complied with, any announcement of expulsion is a ruse and of no effect, ” he said.

Ibediro said a lot of issues had arisen from the National Convention of the party as those who were not comfortable with the outcome had decided to challenge the entire process, noting that his own emergence is equally being challenged in court.

“You don’t wake up and begin to expel people on account of the decision to vent their anger on the outcome of the convention. There must be issues but we must come together and resolve our differences. Whatever happened during the convention is part of the process and must be allowed to rest.

“APC is a very big family and in any such family, you will definitely have issues but I think we need to resolve these issues internally instead of expelling people.

He further urged the party in Enugu to tow the path of peace and reconciliation in resolving it’s differences instead of resorting to physical combatas that will not help the party view of the forthcoming general elections.

Also when contacted on the issued at the weekend, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Lanre Isa-Onilu denied knowledge of the expulsion of Onyemauche Nnamani.

Onilu who spoke on telephone said: “I am not aware of the development in the Enugu state chapter but I can tell you that our party has a provision in its constitution that provides procedures for such disciplinary measures and unless it is adhered to, it will be of no effect,” he said.

Also faction of the party in Enugu led by Okey Ogbodo had dismissed the expulsion of Nnamani as a “figment of Nwoye’s imagination.

In a statement Ogbodo dismissed the expulsion as “null, void and of no effect”, saying that Nwoye had no locus standi to make such pronouncement as his tenure as chairman ended on May 19, this year.

He stated that the expiration of the tenure of Nwoye led to the election of the state working committee headed by him (Ogbodo), adding however that Nwoye and few others were bent on pulling the party down.

He said: “Purporting to suspend Chief Nnamani on account of a court action he instituted in exercise of his constitutional right, to redress a perceived injustice in the conduct of party affairs is akin to inviting law abiding citizens to take the laws into their own hands. No wonder Nwoye and his gang have continued to parade themselves as officers of APC despite a subsisting restraining Federal High Court order.”

He urged Chief Nnamani and the public to disregard the action of Nwoye and continue to keep faith with the APC, assuring that all was being done to reposition the party as “a realistic alternative platform for our people, going forward”.

Ogbodo urged the law enforcement agencies to as a matter of urgency take interest in the “unlawful activities of Nwoye who in the eyes of the law as today, is a meddlesome interloper, using the name of our party without mandate, to make inflammatory statements capable of causing breach of peace in our state.”