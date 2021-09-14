APC chieftain lauds Senator Oduah over N100 million micro credit scheme

A leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra state, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, has lauded theSenator representing the area, Princess Stella Oduah, over her N100 million micro credit scheme for the people of the area.



Ogene, who spoke last weekend during a sensitisation programme for a N100 million micro credit scheme for people of Ogbaru, also commended the senator for what he called her ‘ceaseless human development schemes’.

He boasted that with the senator joining forces with him and other leaders, the APC is now fully entrenched in the entire Anambra North senatorial zone.



“With the recent defection of our daughter, Omueze Oduah, alongside her teeming supporters, the rival People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA are as good as dead, politically, in our zone,” Ogene said.



The former House of Representatives member contended that as an agrarian district, the several agriculture based interventions by the Senator, which has made life more meaningful for the people, would most certainly translate to electoral votes for the APC in the forthcoming November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election.



Organised under the auspices of MAXLIFE, one of her foundations, the current scheme would enable about 2,000 indigenes get interest free loans for various farming and other commercial endeavours.



Beneficiaries are to be drawn from the 15 indigenous communities in Ogbaru, upon nomination and approvals by their traditional rulers and president generals.



Designed as a revolving interest free loan, the scheme is to be overseen by the newly inaugurated Ogbaru Trust Fund, made up of Prince Azubuike Ononuju, Hon. Innocent Nwanta, Agwunobi Joe Oduah, Ikenna Uyanne and Hon. Ogene, amongst others.