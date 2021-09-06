APC chieftain lauds SGF at 65

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and national coordinator, Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, Hon Usman Ibrahim, has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, as “a man of sterling qualities who is making monumental contributions to Nigeria’s development”.

Hon Ibrahim stated this in a press release issued to journalists in Abuja, on the occasion of Mustapha’s 65th birthday.

The release quoted him as saying: “The SGF since his appointment has distinguished himself as a corner stone in the federal government’s efforts to implement people oriented policies.

“In this vein, we as a group join other well wishers to celebrate this illustrious Nigerian as he adds another milestone to his age.

“Besides, we pray to the Almighty God to continue to protect, strengthen and guide the SGF as he faithfully discharges in his duties to Nigeria.”