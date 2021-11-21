APC chieftain to Buhari: Honour Igbo leaders, release Nnamdi Kanu now



A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the Igbo leaders and order the release of the IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The VON boss also appealed to all the IPOB to work for the realisation of Igbo presidency in 2023.

Some Igbo leaders led by the first Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, had visited President Buhari in Aso Rock at the weekend, where they requested the president to release the IPOB leader, who was intercepted in Kenya in June this year.

Kanu had fled Nigeria in 2017, jumping bail after his Afaraukwu home in Abia State was invaded by soldiers. He is being tried of treason.

Speaking with newsmen Sunday in Abuja Okechukwu explained that “one stone is the release of Mazi Kanu while another is the return of economic activities in our geopolitical zone and thirdly IPOB support will no doubt rekindle wider support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

“I join, Ohaneze Ndigbo, eminent constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof Ben Nwabueze, and people of goodwill nationwide in commending President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to consider the release of held leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.”

“I also appeal to IPOB to support Nigeria President of Igbo extraction 2023 project. Methinks IPOB support will kill two birds with one stone.” Okechukwu submitted.

Asked if IPOB support for Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project is a precondition, for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Okechukwu said “capital No.

“Capital No, it is not a precondition, all am saying is that Mr President and host of other Nigerians are silently in support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project, but are weary and reticent of IPOB stance. Therefore, in my little opinion, IPOB support of our project will kill two birds with one stone.”

The APC chieftain added: “My understanding of IPOB agitation is to end Igbo marginalization; if that’s the case then our 2023 Nigeria President of Igbo extraction will be the end of the civil war. Nigerians are waiting for IPOB to change gear.”

