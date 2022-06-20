APC chieftain to Oyebanji: Reciprocate governorship victory with humility 

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Ekiti state, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, has rejoiced with the governor-elect of Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, on his resounding victory in the just concluded governorship poll.

Osinkolu said the victory should further rededicate the APC and the governor-elect for more rewarding democracy dividends to Ekiti voters, for deeming the ruling party worthy of being voted for to rule the state beyond Governor Kayode Fayemi’s tenure.

The former Buhari/Osinbajo chief campaigner in Ekiti said this in his congratulatory message issued in Ado- Ekiti, Monday.

Osinkolu said the resounding victory was a referendum on the superlative performance put up by APC-led government in Ekiti in the last four years. He advised Oyebanji to rev up the pedal of development by taking Ekiti to a higher and more rewarding pedestal when sworn-in.

He congratulated the APC political family and those who worked assiduously towards breaking the succession jinx that has become an albatross to the progressive party since 1999.

