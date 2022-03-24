APC coalition backs Sen. Girei for deputy national chair

A Coalition of APC Groups has canvassed support for the candidature of Senator Abubakar Halilu Girei for the APC Deputy National Chairman (North).

Lending its weight behind the politician at a press conference in Abuja, Wednesday, its convener, Comrade Danesi Momoh along with co-convener, Prince Igwe Ude-Umanta said the only way to encourage a leadership with vision and focus in the APC is to give valid support for the emergence of Senator Girei as the Deputy National Chairman of the party to represent the North in the National Working Committee (NWC).

The coalition said: “As far as the issue of the APC Deputy National Chairman (North) is concerned, Distinguished Senator Abubakar Halilu Girei is unassailable in verifiable and evident credentials.

“Senator Girei’s experience span from the civil Service where he rose to a Principal Quantity Surveyor with the defunct Gongola State in 1984. In 1985, he became the Manager (Property Division) of the Nigeria Agricultural and Cooperative Bank Ltd.”

According to the coalition, “The leadership journey of our beloved political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been indeed a great and eventful one. The formation of APC in February 2013 was the first practical convergence of progressive politicians in Nigeria.

“But victory and success have their own consequences. APC grew from an opposition party to a governing party for the second term. All its ranks has also grown. As at today, the party is effectively in control of the National Assembly and in charge in 22 out of the 36 States of the Federation. Indeed, this kind of geometric political growth has implications of diverse interests, issues and their occasioned intrigues.

“Consequently, the party needs at all levels, persons of impeccable leadership credentials, experience and capacity in the management of complicated situations.”

Comrade Momoh described Senator Girei as “highly educated and versed. He holds a Masters in Business Administration and is a chartered Quantity Surveyor, a Real Estate Developer and a Construction Management Consultant. He is also a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and a member of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos where he served as the Monitor General of SEC 31.”