APC confirms Blueprint report, inaugurates caretaker for Imo chapter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially dissolved all the executives at all levels in it Imo state chapter, even as a caretaker panel has been inaugurated.

Blueprint had reported exclusively on Wednesday that the party leadership agreed at its National Working Committee (NWC) to dissolved the state executive for allegedly involve in anti party activities.

While inaugurating the caretaker committee today at the APC National Secretary, National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomole, charged members of the new panel to close ranks with Uzodinma and other candidates of the party by mobilising supporters across the state to ensure it’s victory in the 2019 poll.

Oshiomhole also revealed the plan to flag off the governorship campaign of its Imo state candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma tomorrow (Friday).

He also urged the committee to take a cue from the party’s philosophy of negotiation and inclusiveness in its dealings with supporters of the party in Imo state.

Apparently alluding to the decision of the party to part ways with Governor Rochas Okorocha over his support for his son in-law, Uche Nwosu as the party’s candidate, he insist that the APC was much more preoccupied with building strong institutions than powerful individuals whose tenure remain ephemeral.

Chairman of the committee, Marcelinous Nlemigbo who expressed gratitude to the Oshiomhole led national working committee (NWC) over the constitution of the caretaker Committee assured that they would put in place efforts aimed at reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

He also promised to work closely with the top echelon of the party to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 poll.

