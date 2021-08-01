APC Congress: Bauchi adopts consensus



All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has adopted consensus method to elect the leadership of the party at the ward congresses in the 215 wards of the state.



Speaking with newsmen on Saturday before the commencement of the congresses at the party secretariat in Bauchi, state caretaker chairman of APC Uba Nana said that stakeholders have resolved to adopt the consensus as the process to elect the leadership of the party in 212 wards in the state.



Nana explained that the decision was reached during a stakeholders meeting where majority agreed on the method, adding that since the consitution of APC provides two options on electing leaders of the party at all levels including election and consensus, they opted for the consensus with a view to fostering unity among contestants.



He, however revealed that there are some few descending voices among the stakeholders who rejected the idea of consensus instead insisted on election at all levels of the party.



In his remarks, chairman of APC wards congresses committee Sam Jibrin Dunga said that they were in Bauchi to conduct the party congresses to saying that since the stakeholders have adopted consensus in the state the committee would ensure hitch free exercise.



Dunga also advised the leadership of the party in the state to reach out to aggrieved members with a view to mending fences and uniting the party in preparation to takeover the governorship seat of the state come 2023.