APC Congress com’tt petitions IGP, DSS over forgery of Akwa Ibom results

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akwa Ibom State Congress Committee, Yusuf Banki Sheriff and Secretary of the Committee, Sule Yakubu have separately petitioned Stephen Leo Ntukekpo, who lays claim to the APC State Chairmanship in the state.

The petitions dated January 11 and 13 respectively, were written to Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The duo in their petitions obtained Thursday in Abuja, accused Ntukekpo of perjury and forging the signatures of the Congress Committee Chairman and Secretary on several fake documents submitted to an Abuja Federal High Court (Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1635/2021) as purported results of the APC State Congresses in Akwa Ibom.

According to the copies recieved by our correspondent, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu have also received the petitions.

The Congress Committee Chairman, Yusuf Banki Sheriff and Secretary, Sule Yakubu stated in their separate petitions obtained in Abuja by newsmen, that Ntukekpo and his cohorts did not participate in the Congresses they superintended over; and could therefore not have emerged in a contest they were not part of.

The petitioners contend that the documents filed by Ntukekpo and others in a suit entered into at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, are forged and therefore fraudulent.

They seek a thorough investigation of the case with a view to establishing a clear case of forgery against Ntukekpo and all others mentioned in the suit, and lawful sanctions against them for the criminal act.

Hon. Augustine Ekanem and Nkereuwem Enyongekere emerged as Chairman and Secretary in the Congress conducted by Yusuf Banki Sheriff and Yakubu Sule and monitored by INEC officials and Security agents, at the Sheer Grace Arena, Uyo. They are due to be inaugurated alongside other recognised and legitimate Akwa Ibom State Executives on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

Ntukekpo had planned a parallel APC State Congress at an undisclosed venue with non-delegates and declared himself and other cohorts winner.