APC Congress: Famodun, others may return in Osun

The caretaker Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, may emerge unopposed in the Saturday, October 16, 2021 state congress.

Indications have emerged of plans to return Famodun as party chairman as nobody was in the chairmanship race with him.

The spokesman to Famodun, Mr. Kola Olabisi, who was asked whether anybody was contesting against Famodun said he was not aware to the best of my knowledge.

However, the fate of the caretaker secretary and vice chairman, Hon. Rasaq Salinsile and Alh Azeez Adesiji, was in doubt because the duo had reportedly joined the splinter APC group known as The Osun Progressives (TOP).

Blueprint Weekend gathered that the splinter group was planning to hold a parallel congress, however, the Secretary, APC State Congress Committee, Hon. Sunday Akere, said the 7-member team from the APC Headquarters in Abuja had arrived the state for the congress.

A statement by Akere in Osogbo, Friday, said the congress would hold at the Osogbo City Stadium by 10am.

He said, participants at the congress include five delegates elected at the Ward Congress held on July 31, 2021, as ratified by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party.

“Others expected at the Congress besides those elected at the ward congress include statutory delegates as stipulated in the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the congress,” he said.