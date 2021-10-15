APC congress: Group calls for level playing ground in Ebonyi

A group under the aegis of Ohaziri Mba Renaissance Movement (OMRM) Thursday appealed to the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Mai Mala Buni to provide a level playing ground for party members to participate in the forth coming state congress of the party scheduled for Saturday. National coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Nwokedi, and the secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Maina, stated this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki, on their readiness to vote for their candidate.

The group appraised the sterling performance of Governor Buni’s leadership in building united APC family and threw its weight in support of Alhaji Haroun Ajah’s chairmanship ambition for APC congress in the state.

The group said, “According to the statement, as our party proceeds with the conduct of the state congress in Ebonyi state and other states of the federation, we have no doubt that the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the chairmanship of Gov. Buni will provide a level playing field for all party members to participate in this Saturday state congress nationwide.

“This process is to avoid imposition of candidates in Ebonyi state,” he stated.

Alhaji Ajah will be challenging the present acting caretaker chairman of Ebonyi APC, Stanley Emeagha, at the congress.

The party has scheduled a stakeholder’s meeting for Friday. It is generally believed that the meeting is to ensure the smooth conduct of the state congress.