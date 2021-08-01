APC Congress: Lalong hails smooth conduct in Plateau





Governor Simon Lalong has said the rancour-less conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC), ward congress, was commendable in all the 17 local government areas of Plateau dtate.

He said the peaceful and maturity exhibited by the APC members was also commendable.

This was contained in a statement by his director of press Dr. Makut Macham, Saturday, in Jos.

According to the statement, Lalong expressed delight over the news that emanated from all LGA’s of the state, where most of the congresses have party leaders elected on consensus, which exemplified; “maturity, tolerance and understanding amongst members.”

Lalong further said: “The exemplary conduct of the APC members is a pointer to the fact that the party remains strong and will continue to wax stronger and also maintain its dominance of the political environment in Plateau state.”

The governor assured aggrieved members of the party, that thier concerns will be addressed through internal mechanism, by means of reconciliation.

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Idris Wase also praised the leadership of the governor who has brought the party together by insisting on fairness, justice and inclusivity.

He urged party members to rally round and take the party to the next level.

The statement said governor Lalong, accompanied by Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Idris Ahmad Wase and Minster of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, went round some wards in Jos North local government area to witness the peaceful exercise.

