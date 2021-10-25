APC congress: Nguroje calls for unity in Taraba

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman, Governing Council for the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has appealed to stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba state to channel whatever grievances that may have arisen from the just conducted state congress to the internal crisis-resolution mechanism of the national secretariat of the party.

Hon. Nguroje, who is also a major stakeholder and member of the Board of Trustees of APC in Taraba state, made the call on the heels of some grievances flowing from the state congress.

He stressed that it would be counter productive and hugely vulnerable for the APC to approach the 2023 elections in the state as a divided house.



He solicited the understanding of party faithful in the state to submit themselves to the authority of the party by conducting their activities in line with prescribed procedures of the party in addressing all matters that affect members.



He pointed out that while it is normal for people of different backgrounds to experience disagreements, it is important that the in-house mechanisms of the party reign supreme.

He expressed confidence that the APC is well positioned to clinch all elective positions in the state, but that, the party can only achieve that if unity and togetherness exist among party men, women and the youths.



He maintained that APC national secretariat has assembled people of proven integrity and with the requisite experience to manage and navigate all tough routes and expressed confidence that justice would be done to all.

