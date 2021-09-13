APC congress: No office is too big for Ibagun ward – Abdulrazaq



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibagun ward, Ilorin east local government area of Kwara state, Alhaji Adebayo AbdulRazaq, has said that there was no office of the party too big for the people of his ward to handle.



He also described the recently held ward and local government congresses of Ibagun ward as the most “peaceful and successful”.

AbdulRazaq, fondly called Tuwo, made the declaration while fielding questions from our correspondent in Iloriin.



The former coordinator of the defunct Consensus Political Movement (CPM), said the consensus arrangements encouraged by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has yielded a positive results for the party.

“No wonder, the governor bagged the Leadership Newspaper Governor of the Year Award 2021,” he said.

He also noted that apart from the governor’s sterling performances, he is also providing the right leadership at the party level which he said was why Ibagun ward, which is the heart of Ilorin east, is waxing stronger”, he said.



The APC chieftain said ahead of the party’s state congresses, the Ibagun ward is in a better position to occupy the position of state secretary.



“Even when the struggle was tough, we delivered our councillorship seat at Ode- Ontobe where Alhaji Abdulganiyu Cook Olodo , a serving Reps member also cast his vote. I am a grassroots politician and I am confident that we can handle any position in Ibagun ward”, he emphasised.

While congratulating Governor AbdulRazaq for the recent Leadership Newspaper ‘Governor of the Year Award’, the APC state scribe hopeful, listed several impacts of the AbdulRazaq’s administration in the ward.



He noted that the governor has done a comprehensive renovation of Government Day Secondary School Amule, Dada Health Center and construction of roads.



He, however, appealed to the governor to extend his good work to include construction of Kankatu- Shamsuden to Jagun road because of its economic importance to the community.

In the area of political appointments, he hailed the governor for appointing the Special Adviser (Strategy ) Alhaji Sadu Salawuden and Special Adviser on Agric and Security from Iloriin east.

Related

No tags for this post.