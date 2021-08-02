APC Congresses: Aggrieved party members ‘ll get justice, Buni assures

The Chairman Caretaker and Extraordinary convention committee (CECPC) the ruling All progressive Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni has assured aggrieved members of the party who felt cheated during the ward congresses of a fair deal.

Buni in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, Monday in Abuja said the Caretaker Committee will review the just concluded ward Congress to improve on the forthcoming local and state government congresses.

“We will be fair, just and transparent in handling every complaint for justice to be done and the people’s choice respected,” he said.

Urging aggrieved parties to seek redress through constituted channels in the party, he stressed that the congresses will give ownership of the party to the members through the bottom-top approach.

The APC chief insisted that the conduct of the ward congresses was successful and peaceful across the country.

“I wish to congratulate us all for the peaceful and successful conduct of the ward Congress. The massive turn out of members in the Congress reflects the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“It also reflects the unity and confidence of our members in the repositioned APC and its leadership.

“I want to assure our members that their choice of leaders at the ward Congress and indeed, subsequent congresses will be respected.

“The party has put some measures in place to check and rectify anomalies arising from the Congress.

‘We are committed to building a strong internal democracy to give the party a strong leadership that are genuinely elected by the people.”