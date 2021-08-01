APC congresses: Why Cross River settled for consensus – Stakeholders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Cross River said the party settled for consensus in the ward congresses, Saturday to avoid rancor.

Party leaders who spoke to our reporter in Calabar said the decision was to reduce acrimony and accommodate many of those who defected to the APC from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with Governor Ben Ayade.

Our reporter, who went round Calabar the state capital to monitor the event, observed that party chieftains and few other members simply gathered to affirm the lists of ward executives that were reached when stakeholders agreed on consensus lists in respective wards few weeks ago.

Recall that Governor Ayade had, during the stakeholders meeting penultimate week, appealed for consensus in order to reduce rancor and to accommodate the various interests including that of those who decamped to APC with him.

Moreover, in a telephone chat with Senator Ndoma Egba to ascertain the conduct of the exercise in central part of the state, the former Senate Leader also confirmed that stakeholders in his political ward in Akparabong, Ikom local government area had earlier reached consensus on those who would hold executive positions in the ward level.

“We are simply affirming the list which we had reached consensus on about two weeks ago before the congresses were postponed to today – 31st July, 2021. With this, the interest of all stakeholders, including those who defected from PDP is captured,” Ndoma-Egba said.

Also speaking, the chairman of the state caretaker committee, Senator Mathew Mbu Jnr described the exercise as peaceful.

He said: “We adopted consensus/affirmation and so far it has gone down well without any hitch. Members have affirmed the list of their various ward exco. Any outstanding one will still be worked on to see where concessions can be reached.”

