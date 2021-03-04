APC constitution review a welcome idea – Chieftain

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iliyasu Abdu, has commended the party’s leadership led by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, for setting up a committee to review the party’s constitution, describing it as “a welcome idea.”

The business tycoon-turned politician, who has already indicated interest in vying for the position of the national chairman, gave the commendation via a press statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “APC as a party should think ahead. The party has not reviewed its constitution since formation. This is the right time to review the Constitution of our party so that we can return to the grassroots. Party politics is grassroots oriented; so, the Buni-led executive is doing fantastically well.

“First, they did the membership registration and revalidation and now they are doing this, that is how the party will outlive its founders, it will not be business as usual; where money bags will hijack the party. The party should belong to the people; that is what democracy is all about.

“The Buni led-administration is doing the right thing and we want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for giving them a free hand to do what is right,” he said.

The party, a fortnight ago, inaugurated an 8 man Constitution Review Committee, headed by Prof Tahir Mamman to review holistically its rules and come out with a suitable law for it.

On the food blockade by northern traders to the southern part of the country, Abdu said, “I think it is uncalled for because we are one Nigeria and no matter our differences, we shall remain one indivisible country.

“I think the president should take drastic action against those people, they have no right whatsoever to stop people from transacting their business in a circular country like Nigeria. These are people who bought their goods and now the loss, who is going to pay for the loss?

“I am against it and I don’t support it. This is a disservice to the nation. Enemies of Nigeria who don’t want anything good for the country are trying to heat the polity.”

Abdu appealed to Nigerians to join the APC, saying, “We can’t change the system from outside but from the inside. If we don’t, charlatans will continue to be in power.”

Related

No tags for this post.