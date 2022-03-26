APC convention: Allow candidates to emerge through votes, Coomassie tells party leaders

Following reports released by that President Mohammedu Buhari has persuaded and negotiated with the governors and other leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and that six other aspirants for the office of the national chairman have agreed to step down for Abdullahi Adamu, a leading chieftain of party chieftain, Amb. Hussaini H. Coomassie has criticised what he described as “the disenfranchisement of other candidates”.

Reacting to the development, Amb Coomassie who is also the United Nations SDG Ambassador and Global vice Chairman, Advocacy For Good Governance and Social Justice Network said what the party stands for has been defeated by this singular act.

He made the call in far away Paris where he is representing his organisation at the ongoing peace & conflict resolution meeting on Russia/Ukraine war.

Coomassie, the immediate past deputy national coordinator, North & Diaspora, Buhari Campaign Organisation called on party leaders to be open minded when it comes to electioneering so that Nigerians won’t see 2023 election as a charade.

He also advocated that the candidates be given benefit of the doubt to try their popularity in every primary election.

He said, “In as much as I have special respect for my President and elder, but definitely consensus candidate like Senator Abdullahi Adamu is too rigid to handle the party at this time, mark my word he can’t deliver.

“As a matter of fact, with the way things are going with my party now, I’m afraid I can only see cloudy weather for the rulling APC in 2023 as far as Sen. Abdullahi Adamu’s leadership is concerned.”