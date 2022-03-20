APC Convention: Ex-gov Sheriff hints of ‘unity list’, quits chairmanship race



Former governor of Borno state and one of the national chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Alimodu Sheriff, has declared that he will no longer contest for the position based on the zoning arrangement of the party to the North-central.

The former governor, however hinted about the plan to come up with a ‘Unity list’ to the national convention by the party leadership.

Speaking with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Alimodu Sheriff said if the party decides to throw the contest open between Sunday and Friday he will contest.

Sheriff said: “The party has taken a position that the position of the national chairman should go to the north central. Meaning, it is exclusively zoned to the contestants of the North- central zone.

Being someone who respects the rule of law and respects our leaders. And the President has taken a position.

“I have always told you that I will contest if it is zoned to my zone. That has been my statement always. And today they have taken a position. I respect the president. I respect him as a person and as a president he is my leader. He must have a reason for allowing the party to zone the chairmanship to north central. Myself, I’ve led a party. I am a founding father of this party.

“Therefore, I don’t want to oppose the president in any way or form. I respect him. I will abide by the decision of the party that it is exclusively zoned to North-central. Normally, zoning revolves around a person, you don’t zone in vacuum. And they must have a reason why it was zoned. And in party congresses and convention there is what is called a unity list.”

The former governor therefore hinted that the party leadership will come up with a “unity list” to the convention.

“On the last day of the convention, when the leaders make up their mind, they’ll bring out one list.

“And in that respect, the list will be followed by the participants because parties are made up of men and woman who are also coming from the zones and states. Therefore, because of my respect for the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the party, I will not contest unless they (party) have changed their mind between now and Friday.”

Sheriff, however, thank his supporters across the country for standing by him.