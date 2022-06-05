APC convention: FCT Police diverts traffic around Eagle Square

As part of security strategy towards a hitch-free Special Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the FCG Police Command has announced diversion of traffic in strategic areas around the Eagle Square venue of the convention.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, in a press statement, Sunday in Abuja, said: “The APC Presidential primary election is scheduled to hold from Monday 6th June to Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Eagle’s Square. The event is often associated with a high influx of different caliber of people especially the politicos thereby requiring an argumentation of the working security architecture of the FCT.

“Given the above, to effectively police the territory within the period in view and beyond, an all-encompassing security deployment has been made.

“Notable amongst the apparatus of this security arrangement is the emplacement of traffic diversions at strategic places around the event ground as follows: Good luck Ebele Jonathan By court of appeal point; Behind Court of Appeal, ECOWAS by Women Affairs, Finance, Behind Foreign Affairs; Kur Mohammed by National Mosque; Benue Plaza; NITEL Junction Phase; NNPC Tower; Ceddi Plaza Bridge; Gana by Transcorp; DSS Headquarters; Phase 1 NASS Junction; Bullet; and Bayelsa House.”

According to the Spokesperson, “The deployment is also characterized by heavy visibility policing as would be witnessed at the various traffic control points to aid the free flow of traffic, Stop and search, and vehicular and foot patrol among many others.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday Psc. while registering the command’s unflinching commitment to the sustenance of the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed and a boost in the onward march against crime and criminality in the territory, urged all and sundry to shun all forms of violence in the period in view and beyond.”

CSP Adeh further stated, “In addition to the above, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, strengthen partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

