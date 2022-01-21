APC convention Feb date a settled case – Gololo

A chieftain of the All Progressives congress (APC), who’s the national coordinator of a non-governmental organisation, Northern Conscience 4’ 2023 (NC4’2023), Dr. Garus Gololo, on Friday in Abuja, said efforts were in top gear to ensure that the party’s convention was held on February 26.

Speaking to journalists on the sideline of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kaduna state to commission some federal and state government’s projects, Gololo said despite talks in some quarters that the party should shift the date of the convention, the APC members were set to converge on Abuja on February 26.

“The party is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the electorates, and will not allow itself to be derailed by the activities of mudslingers and rumor mongers.

“We’re aware that opposition parties, especially the PDP, are behind all fake news about the likelihood of the postponement of the convention. We’re not moved by such pedestrian distraction. We’re committed to our course. And Isha-Allah, we’ll achieve our goal,” he said.

Boasting that “President Buhari visited Lagos, Borno, Kaduna, Ebonyi and some other APC-controlled states where he commissioned world-class, people-oriented projects,” he disclosed that the president was set to commission more projects in more APC-controlled states in 2023.

He also commended Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i for “breaking away from the record of non-performance set by previous PDP governors in the state.”

“Records are there for anyone who wishes to, to see how el-Rufa’i has changed the face of the state. Today, Kaduna unlike anywhere in West Africa has a flyover that trucks, smaller vehicles and even trains ply; something the PDP could not do in all her years of governing that state.”

Gololo also commended the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, for “his laudable infrastructure projects across the state,” noting that “only the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has earned his mark among the PDP governors.”