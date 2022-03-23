APC convention: Governors visit Buhari, break silence on chairmanship choice candidate 





Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said Wednesday that they would support whoever President Muhammedu Buhari anoints as party chairman.

The governor’s commitment is coming barely 48 hours to the party’s National Convention scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The APC governors made the commitment after a meeting with the President at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

They were led by the Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mr Mai Mala Buni.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Mr Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said they would support any process that would lead to a consensus.