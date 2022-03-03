APC Convention: I’m not Mustapha Salihu in the zoning panel – Chairmanship aspirant

One of the contenders for the position of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Saliu Mustapha has said he is not the same person appointed into the newly constituted zoning committee of the party.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his media aide Dapo Okubanjo, Thursday in Abuja, the chairmanship aspirant said the Mustapha Salihu announced as a member of the committee headed by Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is a different person.

Mustapha said: “Since the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced the membership of the 8-member zoning committee, my team and I have been inundated with calls from all over the country.

“So I’m constrained to again reaffirm that I, Saliu Mustapha, am not the same person as Comrade Mustapha Salihu who was listed as a member of the committee.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Comrade Salihu was the National Vice Chairman, North-east of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when we had another Comrade, Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

“And while I am from Kwara state and indeed the current Turaki of ilorin, Salihu is a key player in Adamawa politics.

Mallam Mustapha added that as a frontline aspirant in the race for the party’s national chairman, there is no way he would be a member of the zoning committee for the forthcoming National Convention.