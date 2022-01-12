APC convention: Litigations, fall-out of congresses our priorities for now – Buni’s CECPC

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, has denied what it described as ‘fake news’ in some quarters that the party had suspended process of its national convention till June 2022.

The national leadership declared that its immidiate task was to address and resolve contestations within the party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted congresses and generally reposition the party ahead of the national convention.

In a statement released by the CECPC’s national secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, Wednesday in Abuja, said the dates for party activities such as meetings, primaries, congresses, national conventions are communicated through well-known official channels and not through ‘sources’.

While some members were asking for the national convention in February, others believed that reconciliation of all the crisis across all the chapters of the party should be considered first.

But Akpanudoedehe said in a statement: “The party notes and appreciates the continued support of well-meaning members and leaders as the APC Caretaker Committee undertakes the immediate task of addressing contestations within the Party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted Congresses and generally reposition the Party ahead of the National Convention.

“The general public is advised to completely disregard fake news on the reported suspension of the planned National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) till June, as reported by some media outlets.

“The faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities, in this case the planned National Convention are simply bent on causing confusion and formenting crisis through misinformation. We should not enable them.

“As a focus-driven, process-oriented political party, the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni will not be distracted by self-serving antics of these sponsors of fake news.

“The APC Caretaker Committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with Party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention. To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course.”

Related

No tags for this post.