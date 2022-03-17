APC convention: Moniedafe dumps national chairmanship for deputy



A former national chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Sunny Moniedafe, has dumped the position for the deputy national chairman North.

The APC had zoned national chairmanship position to the North-central.

But Chief Moniedafe who hails from Adamawa state of North-east zone, explained that he took the decision having been zoned out of the race.

Speaking with newsmen Thursday at the APC national secretariat after he obtaining his nomination form, Moniedafe said: “I am a party man and the party has zoned the national chairmanship to the North central so all I did was to obey the characteristics of the party.

“With all due respect for all those that I saw coming out to aspire for the national chairmanship, I think am the most qualified, academically.

“Now when the party said the national chairmanship post has been zoned to the North-central I have to obey. So, it not about me as a person, I want a better united APC for a stronger Nigeria. Therefore I said to myself, let me go for the post of deputy national chairman North.”

When asked to respond to reports that a particular candidate has been endorsed by the President for the position of Deputy National Chairman, Moniedafe said: “Lawal Faruok is from the North-west and I am from the North-east. The position of organizing secretary has been zoned to North-west and deputy national chairman zoned to North-east which is my zone.”