APC convention: Nasarawa West endorses Al-Makura

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa West senatorial district, have endorsed former governor and senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, for the position of National chairman of the party.

The stakeholders said the endorsement was aimed at ensuring that Al-Makura got the needed support for him to emerge victorious in the forthcoming national convention.

The group had paid the Senator a solidarity visit in his Jabi office, Abuja, on Monday.

Similarly, another delegation, Abdullahi Sule/ Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, from the Nasarawa west, under the leadership of Engr. Wada Y. Mohammed, also pledged their support towards the emergence of Senator Al-Makura as national chairman of APC.

At the visit, the secretary of APC Diadpora, USA, Miss Talatu Bwai, presented two VW Sharon buses to the campaign team of Senator Al-Makura.

In the meantime, the national chairman, National Committee Of APC Support Groups for Senator Almakura Hon. Ezedinma Nonso David, said the group had studied all the aspirants and came to a conclusion to support the Senator’s aspiration.

Ezedinma, who led the group to the campaign office in Abuja, said the qualities and integrity of Al-Makura is capable of transforming the party.

On his part, former minister of Information and Communications, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, appealed to senator Al-Makura to include it’s members on his campaign team to support the movement.

Earlier, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, told the group that his aspiration to become the National chairman was borne out of his desire to salvage the party by sustaining the merger arrangements.