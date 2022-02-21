APC Convention: Respect party supremacy, Nabena cautions ‘fifth columnists’

Deputy National publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yekini Nabena, has sounded a note of caution to some members he described as “fifth columnists and their sponsors” against the national leadership of the ruling party.

While condemning what he described as an act of insubordination against the party leadership, Nabena said those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on the national Television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership should know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have done to the party’s image will remain.

In a statement Nabena released Monday in Abuja, said the APC leadership has already identified some Governors and Ministers who are allegedly behind unwarranted media attacks against Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The Bayelsa born politician said his intervention became necessary because the APC belongs to all, including him and those causing the damage.

According to Nabena, there are no specific time the party must hold the said National Convention.

He added that APC CECPC under Mai Mala Buni can not be stampede to take an action based that will only sweet the interest of some persons but inimical to the interest of large members of the party or eventually work against the chances of the party in near future.



Nabena said: “I appeal to our leaders at all levels to trust the CECPC leadership and eschew every form of action that will portray APC in bad light.

“Those sponsoring fifth columnists against the APC Chairman and the party leadership are like political vultures who feed on dead meat but presently there are no dead meat for them to eat.

“The party leadership knows them and at the appropriate time actions will be taken against them according to the APC constitution.”