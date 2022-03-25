APC convention: Sen Abbo, other Adamawa lawmakers endorse Salihu for vice-chair

The senator representing Adamawa North, Adamawa state, Mr. Isha Abbo, has endorsed Comrade Mustapha Salihu who is aspiring for the North-east vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbo gave the endorsement ahead of the party’s convention scheduled for March 26, 2022, in Abuja.

Abbo, in a letter to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, endorsed Salihu and Dr. Jason Baba Kwaghe who is aspiring for national youth leader of the party.

The senator urged all APC stakeholders in Adamawa state to accept Salihu and Kwaghe as consensus candidates for Saturday’s convention.

The APC caucus in the House of Representatives also signed a letter of endorsement of Salihu.

The caucus comprising Yusuf Buba, Abdulrazak Namdas, and Ja’afar Abubakar Magaji said Salihu had been endorsed as the consensus candidate of Adamawa APC.

Similarly, past and present serving lawmakers of the House of Assembly have in the spirit of winning coming national elections said Comrade Salihu is their choice candidate.