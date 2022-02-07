APC Convention: Senator Musa’ll lead party to victory in 2023 — Stakeholders ﻿

The aspiration of Senator Muhammad Sani Musa to emerge as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a boost as the stakeholders across the country thrown their weights behind this candidature.

To this end, they said his emergence would lead the party to a landslide victory during the 2023 general elections.

The Coordinator of the Joint APC Stakeholders, Hon. Umar Waziri Kumo, who spoke with journalists at Daura, Katsina state over the weekend, disclosed that talks and mobilization of delegates and influential party bigwigs were already ongoing to rally support for Musa to emerge as the next elected national chairman of APC.

According to Kumo, the unanimous support enjoyed by the senator was not unconnected to his clean records in the public service , persuasive skills and above all his charisma.

Kumo added that the party was trying hard to avoid repeating mistakes of the past , particularly the error of taking the sensibilities of Nigerians for granted.

He explained further that the party stakeholders had agreed not to fall into the pothole that became the nemesis of the previous party in power.

” To avoid repeating such a costly mistake that may rob us the chance to maintain our supremacy at the centre , there is the need to have a National Chairman devoid of any known controversy and scandal.

“We must have a national leader who commands respect from all regions of Nigeria and can take instant decisions on urgent issues affecting the affairs of the party . It is our conviction that one individual among other contenders who could do this for our great party is no other person than senator 313 .

“Now that he has accepted and yielded our calls to stand election as our National Chairman by his declaration in Minna over the week, our job of rallying support to actualize this goal will be made easy,” Kumo assured.