APC convention success sign of victory – Nasarawa speaker



Speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has said the success of All Progressives Congress ( APC) convention that ushered in Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National chairman and other National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party through concensus was a sign of victory of the party come 2023 and beyond.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Monday.

He said the emergence of Senator Adamu and other NWC members of the party through consensus has shown the peace and unity among stakeholders and members of the party.

Balarabe Abdullahi who congratulated Senator Adamu and his team on their victory at the national convention, wished them fruitful tenure.

Abdullahi said he was optimistic on the ability of Senator Adamu to deliver on his mandate considering his vast experience in both politics and administration and urged him to bring them to bear.

“Senator Adamu and his team have the capacities and abilities to take our great party, APC to the greater height in the country,” he said.

Abdullahi advised the National Working Committee to work together and to unite APC members for the success of the party in 2023.

He has assured the APC National chairman of their support and partnership at all times.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for uniting members of the party and for taking the party to the greater height in the country.

The speaker further commended President Buhari and governor Abdullahi Sule for their developmental strides and called on the people of the state and Nigerians to them to succeed.